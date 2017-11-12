बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Sports Honours Awards: रेड कार्पेट पर छाई विराट-अनुष्का की जोड़ी, इन स्टार्स ने भी जमाया रंग
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:21 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कप्तान
विराट कोहली
और बॉलीवुड
अभिनेत्री अनुष्का
शर्मा मुंबई में इंडियन स्पोर्ट्स ऑनर्स अवॉर्ड समारोह के दौरान एक साथ नजर आए।
