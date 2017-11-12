Download App
Sports Honours Awards: रेड कार्पेट पर छाई विराट-अनुष्का की जोड़ी, इन स्टार्स ने भी जमाया रंग

amarujala.com, Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:21 AM IST
Team india captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma steal limelight at Indian Sports Honours award

टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा मुंबई में इंडियन स्पोर्ट्स ऑनर्स अवॉर्ड समारोह के दौरान एक साथ नजर आए।

