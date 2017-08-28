बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लसिथ मलिंगा ने हासिल की बड़ी उपलब्धि, टीम इंडिया ने नहीं मनाने दिया जश्न
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:48 PM IST
श्रीलंका के तेज गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा ने रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ दांबुला में खेले गए पहले मैच में बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की। मलिंगा ने अपने वन-डे करियर की डबल सेंचुरी लगाई यानी उन्होंने अपने करियर का 200वां वन-डे खेला। मलिंगा 200 वन-डे खेलने वाले श्रीलंका के 13वें खिलाड़ी बने। श्रीलंका के लिए सबसे ज्यादा वन-डे खेलने का रिकॉर्ड पूर्व महान बल्लेबाज महेला जयवर्धने के नाम दर्ज है। जयवर्धने ने सर्वाधिक 443 वन-डे खेले। दूसरे नंबर पर पूर्व विस्फोटक ओपनर सनथ जयसूर्या हैं, जिन्होंने 441 वन-डे मैच खेले।
