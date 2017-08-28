Download App
लसिथ मलिंगा ने हासिल की बड़ी उपलब्धि, टीम इंडिया ने नहीं मनाने दिया जश्न

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:48 PM IST
श्रीलंका के तेज गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा ने रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ दांबुला में खेले गए पहले मैच में बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की। मलिंगा ने अपने वन-डे करियर की डबल सेंचुरी लगाई यानी उन्होंने अपने करियर का 200वां वन-डे खेला। मलिंगा 200 वन-डे खेलने वाले श्रीलंका के 13वें खिलाड़ी बने। श्रीलंका के लिए सबसे ज्यादा वन-डे खेलने का रिकॉर्ड पूर्व महान बल्लेबाज महेला जयवर्धने के नाम दर्ज है। जयवर्धने ने सर्वाधिक 443 वन-डे खेले। दूसरे नंबर पर पूर्व विस्फोटक ओपनर सनथ जयसूर्या हैं, जिन्होंने 441 वन-डे मैच खेले।

