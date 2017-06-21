बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुंबले की कोचिंग में कैसा रहा टीम इंडिया का 'रिपोर्ट कार्ड'
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:56 AM IST
टीम इंडिया के कोच अनिल कुंबले ने 20 जून को अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। बीसीसीआई की सहालकार (सीएसी) समिति द्वारा कुंबले को 1 साल के लिए टीम का कोच नियुक्त किया गया था। अनिल कुंबले ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के साथ अपनी पारी की शुरुआत की थी और इस टीम के खिलाफ सीरीज से पहले ही उन्होंने अपनी पारी खत्म की।
