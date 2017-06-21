आपका शहर Close

कुंबले की कोचिंग में कैसा रहा टीम इंडिया का 'रिपोर्ट कार्ड'

Amarujala.com- Presented By: पवन नाहर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:56 AM IST
Indian Cricket Team Performance Under Anil Kumble As Head Coach

टीम इंडिया के कोच अनिल कुंबले ने 20 जून को अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। बीसीसीआई की सहालकार (सीएसी) समिति द्वारा कुंबले को 1 साल के लिए टीम का कोच नियुक्त किया गया था। अनिल कुंबले ने वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के साथ अपनी पारी की शुरुआत की थी और इस टीम के खिलाफ सीरीज से पहले ही उन्होंने अपनी पारी खत्म की।

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: भारत-पाक मैच से पहले क्या कहता है सट्टा बाजार

Champions Trophy 2017 Betting Market Speculations for India Pakistan Match
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

भारत की जीत की ये हैं पांच वजहें, जिनसे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने टेके घुटने

five major reasons behind India's win against south Africa
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सचिन-सौरव को पछाड़ धवन पहुंचे रिकॉर्ड के 'शिखर' पर

Shikhar Dhawan Becomes Fastest Player To Reach 1000 Runs in ICC Events
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

'आउट' होकर कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

Anil Kumble Letter After Resignation As Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

देखिए इस्तीफे के बाद, अनिल कुंबले के कोच विवाद पर आखिरी शब्द

anil kumble resigns as head coach of Indian cricket team 0:36
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

वेस्टइंडीज दौरे से पहले अनिल कुंबले ने टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच पद से दिया इस्तीफा

Anil Kumble resigned his post as Team india's chief coach
  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
