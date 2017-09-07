Download App
विदेशी सरजमीं पर अद्भुत कारनामा करने वाली पहली टीम बनी 'टीम इंडिया'

amarujala.com- Written by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:15 AM IST
India become only visiting team to whitewash home team in all the three formats of a single tour

भारत एक दौरे में क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉर्मेट की सीरीज में मेजबान टीम का सूपड़ा साफ करने वाली दुनिया की पहली मेहमान टीम बन गई है। भारत ने श्रीलंका को टेस्ट सीरीज में 3-0, वनडे में 5-0 और टी-20 में 1-0 से मात दी है। ऐसा अबतक और कोई मेहमान टीम नहीं कर सकी थी। मेजबान के रूप में साल 2009-10 में पाकिस्तान को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीनों फॉर्मेट की सीरीज में एक भी मैच नहीं जीतने दिया था और भारत की तरह 9-0 से जीत हासिल की थी। 

 

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

