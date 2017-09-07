विदेशी सरजमीं पर अद्भुत कारनामा करने वाली पहली टीम बनी 'टीम इंडिया'
भारत एक दौरे में क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉर्मेट की सीरीज में मेजबान टीम का सूपड़ा साफ करने वाली दुनिया की पहली मेहमान टीम बन गई है। भारत ने श्रीलंका को टेस्ट सीरीज में 3-0, वनडे में 5-0 और टी-20 में 1-0 से मात दी है। ऐसा अबतक और कोई मेहमान टीम नहीं कर सकी थी। मेजबान के रूप में साल 2009-10 में पाकिस्तान को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने तीनों फॉर्मेट की सीरीज में एक भी मैच नहीं जीतने दिया था और भारत की तरह 9-0 से जीत हासिल की थी।
