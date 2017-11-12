Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

INDvSL: भारत-श्रीलंका के बीच ये हैं टेस्ट में 5 बड़ी पारियां  

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com: presented by-शरद मिश्र

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:19 AM IST
india and sri lanka, here its 5 best test innings against each other

भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच पिछले 36 सालों से टेस्ट क्रिकेट का रोमांच जारी है। भारत हमेशा से श्रीलंका की टीम पर टेस्ट में हावी रहा है। लेकिन सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ पारियों की बात की जाए तो यहां श्रीलंका के बल्लेबाज टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज से आगे हैं। दोनों टीमों के बीच टेस्ट इतिहास में पांच बड़ी पारियों में से चार पारियां श्रीलंकाई बल्लेबाजों के नाम हैं। हम यहां दोनों देशों के बीच टेस्ट में 5 सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारियों की जानकारी देंगे। 
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

indiavsri lanka test series 5 big test innings india More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

आलोचकों पर धोनी ने पहली बार खोली जुबान- दिया दिल लूटने वाला जवाब

Dhoni answers his critics says everybody has views in life
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

टी-20 क्रिकेट में 'तिहरा शतक' जड़ने वाले सुनील नरेन बने पहले स्पिनर  

sunil narine creates history in t-20 cricket by taking 300 wickets
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सीरीज जीत के बाद धोनी के आलोचकों पर भड़के विराट, दिया करारा जवाब

Virat Kohli's reacts on MS Dhoni's Critics after T-20 series win Against New Zealand
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने के बाद हार्दिक पांड्या ने ट्वीट करके बयां किया अपना दर्द

Team india star all rounder tweet a pic with emotional caption after rested 2 match with sri lanka
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया में वापसी के लिए 33 वर्षीय तेज गेंदबाज ने इस गेंद को बनाया अपना हथियार

r vinay kumar tries to make solid comeback in indian cricket team
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एमएस धोनी ने की दुबई में अपनी क्रिकेट एकेडमी की शुरुआत

MS Dhoni inaugurates his first global cricket academy in UAE
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!