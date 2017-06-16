आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: इस एक कैच ने भारत के पक्ष में कर दिया मैच

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवन नाहर

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 11:39 AM IST
Champions Trophy 2017 Semifinal India Vs Bangladesh 5 Turning Points of Match

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 9 विकेट से मात देकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई। फाइनल के महामुकाबले में भारत की भिड़ंत पाकिस्तान से होगी। एक समय पर तेजी से रन बना रही बांग्लादेश अपनी गलतियों के कारण गेंद-दर-गेंद मैच से बाहर होती गई। जानिए क्या रहे मैच के 5 टर्निंग प्वाइंट:

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

india vs bangladesh 2017 icc champions trophy

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

भारत की जीत की ये हैं पांच वजहें, जिनसे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने टेके घुटने

five major reasons behind India's win against south Africa
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सचिन-सौरव को पछाड़ धवन पहुंचे रिकॉर्ड के 'शिखर' पर

Shikhar Dhawan Becomes Fastest Player To Reach 1000 Runs in ICC Events
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: भारत का सेमीफाइनल का टिकट पक्का कराएंगे ये 11 खिलाड़ी

Champions Trophy 2017 Possible Playing XI of Team India Against South Africa
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

"भारत की जीत पर मनाया जश्न तो भुगतना पड़ेगा अंजाम"

Threatened phone call came to Team India fan 0:45
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान के फाइनल में पहुंचने पर कश्मीर में फिर फूटे पटाखे!

Mirwaiz Farooq CONGRATS Pakistan’s FOR ENTERING CHAMPIONS TROPHY FINALS 3:03
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

तैयार हो जाइए इंडिया पाकिस्तान के बीच फाइनल मुकाबले के लिए

INDIA DEFEATS BANGLADESH BY 9 WICKETS, WILL DEFEND ITS TITLE AGAINST PAKISTAN IN FINALS 1:01
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे