बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी कर रहा है भारत के खिलाफ चक्रव्यूह की रचना
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:56 PM IST
आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में दो पड़ोसी देशों भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच भिड़ंत होने जा रही है। पड़ोसी होने के बावजूद इन दोनों टीमों के बीच बेहद कम मुकाबले होते हैं। दोनों देशों के बीच सीमित ओवरों की क्रिकेट में आखिरी भिड़ंत 2016 के टी-20 विश्वकप में और चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी से पहले अभ्यास मैच में देखने को मिली थी।
