Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

अश्विन नहीं मानते कि इंग्लैंड का क्रिकेटर है वर्ल्ड का बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 12:18 PM IST
ashwin refuses to accept that ben stokes is worlds best all rounder

टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑफस्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन फिलहाल इंग्लैंड में काउंटी क्रिकेट में धूम मचा रहे हैं। उन्होंने वोरसेस्टरशायर की तरफ से खेलते हुए डेब्यू मैच में 8 विकेट चटकाए। अश्विन से हाल ही में पूछा गया कि इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स और मोइन अली में वो किसे ऊपर रखेंगे और साथी ऑलराउंडरों की तुलना में उन्हें क्या स्थान देंगे?

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ravichandran ashwin breaking news

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

धोनी बन गए ड्राइवर, टीम इंडिया ने मैदान पर खूब की मस्ती

dhoni drives the car awarded to jasprit bumrah
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट, धोनी और बुमराह ने रचा इतिहास, आखिरी वन-डे में बने ये रिकॉर्ड्स

records made in india vs sri lanka cricket odi series
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका का किया क्लीन स्वीप

team indias five heroes helps team to win the decider against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रविचंद्रन अश्विन का इंग्लैंड में 'ड्रीम डेब्यू', दूसरी पारी में झटके पांच विकेट

ashwin picks up eight wickets on worcestershire debut in county cricket
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

वीडियो: अश्विन ने अपना सपना किया पूरा, धाकड़ बल्लेबाज को आउट करके खोला खाता

ashwin removes gareth roderick to claim his debut county cricket wicket
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस के सवाल पर शर्मा गए जसप्रीत बुमराह, दिया ऐसा जवाब

jasprit bumrah gives an exciting interview to rohit sharma after third odi
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!