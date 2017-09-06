बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अश्विन नहीं मानते कि इंग्लैंड का क्रिकेटर है वर्ल्ड का बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 12:18 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑफस्पिनर
रविचंद्रन अश्विन
फिलहाल इंग्लैंड में काउंटी क्रिकेट में धूम मचा रहे हैं। उन्होंने वोरसेस्टरशायर की तरफ से खेलते हुए डेब्यू मैच में 8 विकेट चटकाए। अश्विन से हाल ही में पूछा गया कि इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स और मोइन अली में वो किसे ऊपर रखेंगे और साथी ऑलराउंडरों की तुलना में उन्हें क्या स्थान देंगे?
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
