देखिए देश का एक और 'कुलभूषण', जो 32 सालों से पाकिस्तान की जेल में कैद है
punjab boy Nanak Singh prisoned in pakistani jail like navel officer kulbhushan jadhav
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 05:28 PM IST
कुलभूषण जाधव एक ही नहीं है, बल्कि देश में ऐसे कई 'कुलभूषण' हैं जो पाकिस्तान की जेलों में दर्द सह रहे हैं। इन्हें में से एक है यह भारतीय युवक।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
