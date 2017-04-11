बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस कश्मीरी युवक के जैसी है कुलभूषण जाधव की कहानी, जिसने बहुत दर्द सहा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
kulbhushan jadhav spy story similar to kashmiri boy inayat, who bear much pain in paksitani jail
{"_id":"58ec73594f1c1b9c36cf6153","slug":"kulbhushan-jadhav-spy-story-similar-to-kashmiri-boy-inayat-who-bear-much-pain-in-paksitani-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0927\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:54 AM IST
पाकिस्तान में फांसी की सजा पाए कुलभूषण जाधव की कहानी इस कश्मीरी युवक से मिलती जुलती है, जिसने पाकिस्तानी जेल में बहुत दर्द सहा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb4d9f4f1c1b6137cf517f","slug":"petrol-pumps-to-remain-shut-on-every-sunday-from-may-10-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ebb1054f1c1b9d36cf58ef","slug":"surya-pratap-sahi-inspection-in-lokbhawan-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091b\u0924 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb60004f1c1b6137cf5337","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-anas-rashid-engagement-with-heena-iqbal-14-years-younger-to-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940..' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58ec6bde4f1c1b462dcf5c93","slug":"actress-rakhi-sawant-did-not-got-bail-from-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u0908, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec66944f1c1b874acf60f9","slug":"shocking-hosiarpur-sarpanch-shot-dead-near-gurdwara-in-chandigarh","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u093e\u0902\u092f... \u0927\u093e\u0902\u092f... \u0927\u093e\u0902\u092f... \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u0930\u092a\u0902\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58ec652b4f1c1b9e36cf614d","slug":"rio-olympic-medalist-wrestler-sakshi-malik-lone-indian-wrestler-in-world-top-10-ranking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0932\u0915\u0940' \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec5e3e4f1c1be275cf55a9","slug":"one-more-truth-of-bladder-cancer-disease-to-actor-mp-vinod-khanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top