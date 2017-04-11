आपका शहर Close

इस कश्मीरी युवक के जैसी है कुलभूषण जाधव की कहानी, जिसने बहुत दर्द सहा

amarujala.com- Written by: खुशबू गोयल

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:54 AM IST
kulbhushan jadhav spy story similar to kashmiri boy inayat, who bear much pain in paksitani jail

पाकिस्तान में फांसी की सजा पाए कुलभूषण जाधव की कहानी इस कश्मीरी युवक से मिलती जुलती है, जिसने पाकिस्तानी जेल में बहुत दर्द सहा।

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

