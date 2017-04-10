बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: 14 साल छोटी लड़की को 'दिया-बाती..' के सूरज ने पहनाई सगाई की अंगूठी
diya aur baati hum fame Anas Rashid engagement with heena iqbal, 14 years younger to him
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:04 PM IST
'दीया और बाती हम' के सूरज राठी यानी अनस राशिद ने अपने से 14 साल छोटी लड़की को सगाई की अनूठी पहनाई। जानिए लड़की के बारे में सब कुछ।
