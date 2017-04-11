आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

Pics: चलती ट्रेन के साथ स्टंट करने गए थे, दो के चिथड़े हो गए, तीसरा बहदवास

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा)

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 05:28 PM IST
two boys killed while taking selfie of stunt with running train at delhi ambala rail track

चलती ट्रेन के साथ स्टंट करते हुए सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में दो युवकों की जान चली गई। हादसा इतना दर्दनाक ​था कि ट्रैक पर शवों के चिथड़े बिखर गए।

