GST: एसी क्लास में सफर करना हो जाएगा महंगा, गोल्ड पर बढ़ जाएगा मेकिंग चार्ज
1 जुलाई से लागू होने वाले गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स से सोना खरीदकर ज्वैलरी बनवाना महंगा हो जाएगा। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि जीएसटी के बाद कैसे आपका घूमना-फिरना और बाहर खाना-पीना महंगा होने जा रहा है।
