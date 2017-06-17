ऑनलाइन दवाएं खरीदने में है रिस्क, बरतें ये सावधानियां
मेडिकल स्टोर के बजाए ऑनलाइन मेडिसन खरीदना सस्ता तो पड़ता है, लेकिन इसके साथ कई ऐसे रिस्क हैं जिनसे आपके पैसे तो जाएंगे ही साथ ही जान का खतरा भी हो सकता है। ऐसा होने पर आप उस वेबसाइट के बारे में शिकायत भी दर्ज करने के बाद किसी तरह की कार्रवाई होना मुश्किल है।
