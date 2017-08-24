आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

VIDEO : इस छोटी सी बच्ची का गाना सुन आपके अंदर जाग जाएगी देशभक्ति

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 12:40 PM IST
Viral Video cute girl sing the song Vande matram

इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक छोटी सी बच्ची का वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में बच्ची देशभक्ति गीत गाती हुई दिख रही है। गाने को सुनकर आप भी इस बच्ची की तारीफ करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे।

vande matram cute girl sing the song vande matram

