बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
13 साल पहले खोई थी अंगूठी, अब मिली गाजर में...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
diamond ring found after 13 years wrapped around carrot
{"_id":"599fb1d54f1c1ba92e8b4728","slug":"diamond-ring-found-after-13-years-wrapped-around-carrot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u091c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:38 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599e813e4f1c1b806f8b49c1","slug":"world-famous-these-jugaad-photos-gone-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947- \u092d\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0939! \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"599fb1d54f1c1ba92e8b4728","slug":"diamond-ring-found-after-13-years-wrapped-around-carrot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u091c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599fa45e4f1c1bc92d8b4669","slug":"cat-mayor-in-alaska-town-dies-at-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"599fa45e4f1c1bc92d8b4669","slug":"cat-mayor-in-alaska-town-dies-at-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! 16 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e813e4f1c1b806f8b49c1","slug":"world-famous-these-jugaad-photos-gone-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947- \u092d\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0939! \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"599e77994f1c1b5c5b8b4ad6","slug":"viral-video-cute-girl-sing-the-song-vande-matram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO : \u0907\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5921248b4f1c1b791af22cde","slug":"600-pound-preserved-blue-whale-heart-at-canadian-museum","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932' \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"599dd31d4f1c1bf07e8b4596","slug":"rj-rek-talaak-talaak-talaak-7797","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u0938\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0958 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"59a006bc4f1c1bf1738b46fa","slug":"dekho-o-deewano-tum-ye-kaam-na-karo-my-favourite-film-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b \u0913 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b, \u0924\u0941\u092e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b...","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"599edde24f1c1b27218b4879","slug":"nazeer-akbarabadi-poem-on-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0928\u091c\u093c\u0940\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!