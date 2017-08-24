बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जियो फोन प्री-बुक करने का सबसे आसान तरीका क्या है ?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
Jio Phone booking, This is the Best way how to book the mobile
{"_id":"599e6c3b4f1c1bbd6c8b47f1","slug":"jio-phone-booking-this-is-the-best-way-to-book-the-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 ?","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 01:20 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599e6c3b4f1c1bbd6c8b47f1","slug":"jio-phone-booking-this-is-the-best-way-to-book-the-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 ?","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599c094c4f1c1bef168b4575","slug":"4-most-useful-apps-not-available-on-google-play-store","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0910\u092a, \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599aac2b4f1c1b6b5c8b4702","slug":"how-to-increase-instagram-followers-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 1,000 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 5 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599e53074f1c1b1a138b4767","slug":"samsung-galaxy-note-8-launched-with-dual-rear-camera-setup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 8 \u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599d8f894f1c1be77c8b45a9","slug":"jio-phone-how-and-when-to-book-jio-phone","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e! \u0915\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"599d16d04f1c1b14608b463f","slug":"jio-phone-pre-booking-will-starts-from-24-august-everything-you-need-to-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599d5b314f1c1bd2118b457a","slug":"android-8-0-oreo-list-of-smartphones-will-get-the-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u0913\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b 8.0: \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0948 ? ","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!