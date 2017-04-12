बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस तस्वीर में छिपा है एक सोता हुआ बच्चा, आपको दिख रहा है क्या?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
Can YOU spot the one sleeping baby in these playful tots
{"_id":"58ec92e84f1c1ba368cf5e3b","slug":"can-you-spot-the-one-sleeping-baby-in-these-playful-tots","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:37 AM IST
जिंदगी में 'पजल' तो हर किसी ने सुलझाई होंगी, पर हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी 'पजल' लेकर आए हैं, जिसे सॉल्व करना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb52c84f1c1b9b36cf51cc","slug":"badger-burying-a-cow-surprises-scientists","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0935\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092b\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091b\u0932\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58e854e14f1c1bd0355b3ea0","slug":"women-head-stuck-in-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58e860e74f1c1b4c3e5b953b","slug":"brazilian-street-cleaner-swamped-with-modelling-offers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0942 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58ec5d8e4f1c1ba368cf5bcb","slug":"man-posing-for-a-photo-with-a-deadly-cobra-in-india-the-snake-bites-his-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58eb2f614f1c1b9f36cf4f6a","slug":"pregnant-woman-27-arrested-after-posting-a-selfie-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top