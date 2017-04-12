बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सस्ते स्मार्टफोन खरीदने से पहले जान लें ये 5 बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
before buying cheap smartphone know these points
{"_id":"58edd3e34f1c1b791ecf582e","slug":"before-buying-cheap-smartphone-know-these-points","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:44 PM IST
Photo Credit: SOCIAL MEDIA
आजकल बाजार में सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की भरमार है। बड़ी-बड़ी कंपनियां भी बाजार को देखते हुए सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर रही हैं, लेकिन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन के कुछ बड़े नुकसान भी हैं। यदि आप भी सस्ते स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो इन बातों का ख्याल जरूर रखें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edd3e34f1c1b791ecf582e","slug":"before-buying-cheap-smartphone-know-these-points","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"58be8fa44f1c1b6d43dc519e","slug":"how-to-unlock-app-lock-of-any-mobile-phones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 30 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e 'App Lock'","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"58d8e1424f1c1b447763dc70","slug":"join-whatsapp-group-without-permission-of-admin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0910\u092a \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58eda5844f1c1b9c36cf6fdd","slug":"jio-dhan-dhana-dhan-offer-complete-question-and-answer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0927\u0928 \u0927\u0928\u093e \u0927\u0928 \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"58e61d0c4f1c1b084a5b4f3b","slug":"how-to-block-an-email-id-on-gmail","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0908-\u092e\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0949\u0915","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"58df64264f1c1bc20463f7d1","slug":"5-free-ways-to-increase-your-facebook-page-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0947\u091c \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"58da495f4f1c1b477763ee7d","slug":"tips-for-charging-mobile-phone-faster","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top