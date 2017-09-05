Download App
शॉपिंग कर रही थी महिला, मार्केट में ही हो गई डिलीवरी, देखें वीडियो

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:55 PM IST
Women gave birth to child while shopping in market at Yunfu in southern China

एक गर्भवती महिला शॉपिंग करने लोकल मार्केट में गई। तभी उसके पेट में अचानक दर्द शुरू हुआ और देखते ही देखते भरे बाजार में उसके बच्चे की डिलीवरी भी हो गई।


पढ़ें: कुछ ही घंटों में होने वाली थी डिलीवरी, जल्दबाजी में महिला ने कर डाला वो काम, निकल गई दोस्तों की चीख

 

Your Story has been saved!