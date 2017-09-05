Download App
Teachers Day: ऐसे गुरु जिन्होंने सिर्फ पढ़ाने के लिए छोड़ी लाखों की नौकरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:34 PM IST
Teachers day 2017 These people left their substantial jobs to tutor students online

एक समय था जब पढ़ाने के लिए ब्लैकबोर्ड और किताबों की जरूरत होती थी। समय बदला। समय के साथ पढ़ाने का तरीका भी। आज आप जो भी पढ़ना चाहें आपको एक क्लिक पर सब मिल जाता है। डिजिटल क्रांति ने पढ़ने-पढ़ाने का तरीका बदल दिया। अब पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन एप्स और वीडियो के जरिए ज्यादा हो रही है।
