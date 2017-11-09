बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइक पर बैठ शेरों से पंगा लेने पहुंच गए, सामने आया खौफनाक वीडियो
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:07 AM IST
सोचकर देखिए आपके सामने अचानक से सचमुच का शेर आ जाए... इस बारे में आप भले ही न बोलना चाहें लेकिन हकीकत यही है कि शेर के सामने अच्छे-अच्छे इंसान की सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम हो जाएगी। शायद ये हालत आपकी भी हो। लेकिन यहां तो बाइक से शेरों का पीछा करने का असल वीडियो सामने आया है। यकीन नहीं होता तो खुद अपनी आखों से देख लें...
