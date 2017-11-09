Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बाइक पर बैठ शेरों से पंगा लेने पहुंच गए, सामने आया खौफनाक वीडियो

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:07 AM IST
Video being viral of Bikers who chase lion in jungle

सोचकर देखिए आपके सामने अचानक से सचमुच का शेर आ जाए... इस बारे में आप भले ही न बोलना चाहें लेकिन हकीकत यही है कि शेर के सामने अच्छे-अच्छे इंसान की सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम हो जाएगी। शायद ये हालत आपकी भी हो। लेकिन यहां तो बाइक से शेरों का पीछा करने का असल वीडियो सामने आया है। यकीन नहीं होता तो खुद अपनी आखों से देख लें... 

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

bike lion forest video viral More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

20 साल का लड़का बोला- 'मंगल ग्रह से आया हूं', फिर बताए ये गहरे राज

Russian genius kid born on Mars claims
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'2048' से आया ये समय यात्री', पूरी दुनिया को दे रहा खौफनाक चेतावनी

time traveller came from 2048 aliens attack on earth in 2018
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ब्रेकअप के बाद ऐसे हाल में पार्लर पहुंची लड़की, देखने वालों ने दिए खतरनाक रिएक्शन

After the breakup girl reached parlor in shocking situation
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!