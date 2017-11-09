बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
20 साल का लड़का बोला- 'मंगल ग्रह से आया हूं', फिर बताए ये गहरे राज
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:27 AM IST
2048 से आए एक समय यात्री की अजीबोगरीब खबर के बाद अब एक 20 साल का लड़का दुनिया के सामने आया है। इसने अपनी बातों से न केवल पूरी दुनिया को हिलाकर रख दिया है बल्कि साइंटिस्ट तक उसकी बातें सुनकर अचंभित हैं। उनका कहना है कि आखिर एक 20 साल के लड़के को इतने गहरे राज कहां से पता चले। फिलहाल, ये लड़का पूरी दुनिया के सामने एक पहेली बन गया है।
