Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

20 साल का लड़का बोला- 'मंगल ग्रह से आया हूं', फिर बताए ये गहरे राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:27 AM IST
Russian genius kid born on Mars claims

2048 से आए एक समय यात्री की अजीबोगरीब खबर के बाद अब एक 20 साल का लड़का दुनिया के सामने आया है। इसने अपनी बातों से न केवल पूरी दुनिया को हिलाकर रख दिया है बल्कि साइंटिस्ट तक उसकी बातें सुनकर अचंभित हैं। उनका कहना है कि आखिर एक 20 साल के लड़के को इतने गहरे राज कहां से पता चले। फिलहाल, ये लड़का पूरी दुनिया के सामने एक पहेली बन गया है।    

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

space mars shocking truth egypt More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

'2048' से आया ये समय यात्री', पूरी दुनिया को दे रहा खौफनाक चेतावनी

time traveller came from 2048 aliens attack on earth in 2018
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ब्रेकअप के बाद ऐसे हाल में पार्लर पहुंची लड़की, देखने वालों ने दिए खतरनाक रिएक्शन

After the breakup girl reached parlor in shocking situation
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दुकान में महिला ट्राइ कर रही थी जूते, CCTV में कैद हो गई ये शर्मनाक हरकत

couple kissing scene captured at a footwear shop in CCTV
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!