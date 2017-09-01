Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ये है दुनिया का पहला बीयर स्वीमिंग पूल, उठाना है लुत्फ तो कटा लीजिये यहां का टिकट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 08:10 AM IST
Starkenberger opend first ever beer swimming pool at Tarrenz in Austria

सर्दियां आने वाली हैं। त्योहारों और छुट्टियों का सिलसिला भी शुरू होने वाला है। ऐसे में अगर आप कोई इंटरनेशनल ट्रिप प्लान कर रहे हैं तो ऑस्ट्रिया का टिकट जरूर कटाएं।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

beer swimming pool

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

इस लड़की ने कुत्ते के साथ कर डाला ऐसा काम, इंसानियत हुई शर्मसार

Video on social media shows North Carolina teen lighting flame at dog
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फोटोशॉप की गई इन तस्वीरों को एक बार जरूर देखें, हंस-हंस कर हो जाएंगे बेहोश

These Photoshopped Pictures Will Make You Laugh definately
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लड़की तो अब करंट मारती है... छेड़ने वाले संभल जाएं

chinese girl wearing spiky shorts for safty
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

यहां समंदर किनारे रखा गया अनोखा फ्रिज, हर दिन सैकड़ों लोगों का भरता है पेट

anyone can eat anything from this Chennai community fridge on the Elliot Beach
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भूख मिटाने के लिए इस शख्स ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर दहल जाएगा आपका दिल

Man killed mother and ate her heart at Kolhapur in Maharashtra
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस फोटो में छिपा है खतरनाक सांप, ढूंढ़कर दिखाएं

Can you spot the snake in this garden
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!