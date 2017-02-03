आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

मेंढक की तरह आंखें निकाल लेता है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, देख कर हर कोई है हैरान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:53 AM IST
Bizzare Talent Of Boy In Pakistan Can Pop His Eyes Out From Socket For 10mm

आपने किसी को आंखें दिखाने के बारे में तो सुना ही होगा लेकिन आपको यकीन नहीं होगा कि ये जानकर कि कोई अपनी आंखें भी बाहर निकाल सकता है। पाकिस्तान का यह लड़का मेंढक की तरह अपनी आंखें बाहर निकाल लेता है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें वीडियो।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

लड़की के चेहरे पर उगा पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये खतरनाक बीमारी

First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पैदा होते ही 80 साल का बूढ़ा हो गया बच्चा, तस्वीरें कर देंगी विचलित

Newborn Baby In Bangladesh Looks Like An 80 Year Old Man
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यौन गुलामी से बचाने को औरतों का कर देते हैं ऐसा हाल, तस्वीरें चौंका देंगी

Tribe In Ethiopia Wears Bizarre Things To Abstain Suitors
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

लड़की के चेहरे पर उगा पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये खतरनाक बीमारी

First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इन तस्वीरों को खींचने वालों की उम्र बता दें तो मान जाएंगे आपको

National Geographic Published The Best Pictures Clicked By Kids
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top