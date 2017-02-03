इन पांच तरीकों से जानें अपने इंटरनेट कनेक्शन की स्पीड
अपने इंटरनेट स्पीड की जांच कैसे करते हैं आप? कई लोग वेब पेज लोड होने में लगने वाले समय से स्पीड का अनुमान लगाते हैं तो कई यू-ट्यूब पर वीडियों की बफ़र स्पीड से इसका अंदाज़ा लगाते हैं लेकिन इंटरनेट पर ही कई ऐसी वेबसाइट मौजूद है जो आपकी इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी की जांच कर कुछ ही सेकंड्स में बता सकती है कि आपकी मौजूदा अनुमानित इंटरनेट स्पीड कितनी है। अलग-अलग दिन कई बार स्पीड जांचकर आप अपनी औसत बैंडविथ जान सकते हैं।
