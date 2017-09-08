Download App
kavya kavya

ये बच्चा है या अजूबा? पैदा होने से पहले ही आ गए दांत

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:56 PM IST

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:56 PM IST
Baby born with seven teeth at Ahmedabad in Gujarat

दुनिया में पहली बार ऐसे बच्चे का जन्म हुआ है जिसके दांत हैं। वह भी एक या दो नहीं, बल्कि सात। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब मां ने पहली बार उसे दूध पिलाने के लिए अपनी गोद में लिया। इसी दौरान उन्होंने एक और चीज नोटिस की।
 

