खून के सैंपल से कपड़े डिजाइन करती है यह फैशन डिजाइनर
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 12:19 PM IST
Photo Credit: MELANIE HYAMS
अगर आपको डायबिटीज है तो खून में शुगर की मात्रा को चेक करना आपकी रोजमर्रा ज़िंदगी का हिस्सा है। मगर डायबिटीज की बीमारी से ग्रसित एक फैशन डिजाइनर ने एक कदम आगे बढ़ते हुए शुगर टेस्ट के नतीजे के खून को अपने डिजाइन किए हुए कपड़ों में इस्तेमाल करने लगीं।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
