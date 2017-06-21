बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देंखे, देशभर के वीआईपीज की योग करते हुए तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 08:22 AM IST
आज तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर भारत के साथ-साथ दुनिया के करीब 150 देशों में भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस ऐतिहासिक मौक पर देशभर में जहग-जगह पर वीआईपी नेताओं ने योगासन किया। वहीं मौके पर लखनऊ के रमाबाई अंबेडकर मैदान में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने योग किया। इस मौके का भव्य आयोजन किया गया था। मोदी-योगी करीब 55 हजार लोगों के साथ मिलकर योग के विभिन्न आसन किए। पीएम के साथ 100 दिव्यांग बच्चों ने भी योग किया।
