आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

देंखे, देशभर के वीआईपीज की योग करते हुए तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 08:22 AM IST
see photos, At yoga day VIPs  doing yoga despite rains across the country 

आज तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर भारत के साथ-साथ दुनिया के करीब 150 देशों में भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस ऐतिहासिक मौक पर देशभर में जहग-जगह पर वीआईपी नेताओं ने योगासन किया। वहीं मौके पर लखनऊ के रमाबाई अंबेडकर मैदान में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने योग किया। इस मौके का भव्य आयोजन किया गया था।  मोदी-योगी करीब 55 हजार लोगों के साथ मिलकर योग के विभिन्न आसन किए। पीएम के साथ 100 दिव्यांग बच्चों ने भी योग किया। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yoga in lucknow times square

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

रिटायरमेंट के दिन फरार रहने वाले पहले जज बने कर्णन, जानिए पांच बड़ी बातें

absconding justice CS karnan is retiring today who is facing contempt of Supreme court
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

VIRAL VIDEO: देखिए कैसे बनते हैं 'प्लास्टिक के चावल'

VIRAL VIDEO: Making Of Plastic Or Artificial Rice
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

अपने आप में अजूबा है ब्रिटेन का लोकतंत्र, जानिए इस रोचक लोकतंत्र की 10 बातें

Britain's democracy is unique in itself, Know about special facts of its
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

पीएम बोले- जिंदगी में नमक की तरह है योग,पढ़िए मोदी का पूरा भाषण

pm modi yoga lucknow international yoga day
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस : बारिश ने कम किया समय, ताड़ासन-भद्रासन कर PM उठे

International Yoga day 2017 LIVE: PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath celebrating Yoga in Lucknow
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

योग दिवस के योग समेत इस वक्त की 10 बड़ी खबरें सिर्फ 2 मिनट में

top headlines in 2 minute 21 june 2017 8 am 2:23
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत