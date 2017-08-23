बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जाने से घबराते हैं लोग, डर से निकल जाती है चीख
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:36 PM IST
रास्ते हमें एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान तक ले जाने के लिए होते हैं। इन रास्तों में कुछ तो ऐसे होते हैं जिन पर जाने से आप मंजिल से भटक जाते हैं और पता ही नहीं चलता आप कहां जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली कंटोनमेंट रोड ऐसी ही एक जगह है। यहां जितनी
भूतिया
घटनाएं होती हैं उतनी किसी दूसरी सड़क पर नहीं होती। अगर आप भी इस रास्ते से गुजरने की सोच रहे हैं तो एक बार फिर से सोच लें।
पढ़ें- एक असली शापित गुड़िया जिस पर बनी है फिल्म, जानें इसकी पूरी कहानी...
