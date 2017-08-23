आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जाने से घबराते हैं लोग, डर से निकल जाती है चीख

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:36 PM IST
Delhi Cantonment a most haunted places of Delhi visit only if you dare

रास्ते हमें एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान तक ले जाने के लिए होते हैं। इन रास्तों में कुछ तो ऐसे होते हैं जिन पर जाने से आप मंजिल से भटक जाते हैं और पता ही नहीं चलता आप कहां जा रहे हैं। दिल्ली कंटोनमेंट रोड ऐसी ही एक जगह है। यहां जितनी भूतिया घटनाएं होती हैं उतनी किसी दूसरी सड़क पर नहीं होती। अगर आप भी इस रास्ते से गुजरने की सोच रहे हैं तो एक बार फिर से सोच लें।
पढ़ें-  एक असली शापित गुड़िया जिस पर बनी है फिल्म, जानें इसकी पूरी कहानी...

