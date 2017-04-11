आपका शहर Close

एक नेवले ने मरे हुए बछड़े को किया दफन, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:57 AM IST
Badger Burying A Cow Surprises Scientists

पिछले दिनों एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा था जिसमें एक कुत्ता अपने मरे हुए साथी को दफन कर रहा था। वैसे ही ये वीडियो अाजकल खूब वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक नेवला गाय के बछड़े को दफन करता हुआ दिख रहा है। वीडियो देखकर कई लोगों को अपनी आंखों पर विश्वास ही नहीं हो रहा है। 

Browse By Tags

an american badger burying a calf calf carcass

