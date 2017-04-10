आपका शहर Close

चॉकलेट तो आपने बहुत खाया होगा लेकिन क्या कभी उसे बनते हुए देखा है? जरा देखिए

श्वेता पांडेय

Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:14 PM IST
This Chocolate Museum In New York City Will Simply Make Your Mouth Water!

चॉकलेट का नाम सुनते ही मुंह में पानी आ जाता है। लोग गिफ्ट में चॉकलेट का बड़ा पैक देना ही पसंद करते हैं। चॉकलेट के बिना हर रिश्ता अधूरा लगता है चाहे भाई बहन का हो या लवर का। लेकिन आपने कभी चॉकलेट को बनते हुए देखा है क्या? ..

