योगी के बाद महिंद्रा हुई किसानों पर मेहरबान, उछल पड़ेंगे किसान

अमित द्विवेदी

अमित द्विवेदी

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 02:53 PM IST
mahindra launches JIVO-A small tractor platform

यूपी सीएम द्वारा किसानों का कर्ज माफ किए हुए एक दिन भी नहीं बीता था कि महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने भी किसानों को एक ऐसा तोहफा दे दिया है जिसे वो जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे। महिंद्रा ने महज तीन लाख 90 हजार रुपये में अपना जिवो ट्रैक्टर लॉन्च किया है। यह ट्रैक्टर बाजार में उपलब्‍ध कंपटीशन में सबसे सस्ता है। इसका डिजाइन व रूपरेखा उन किसानों को देखकर तैयार की गई है जो महंगा ट्रैक्टर अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते या फिर छोटे-मोटे काम के लिए उन्हें बड़े ट्रैक्टर के साथ एक छोटा ट्रैक्टर भी चाहिए था। कार की तरह महिंद्रा ने अपने जिवो ट्रैक्टर को दो वेरिएंट में मुंबई में उतारा। सामान्य जिवो ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 3 लाख 90 हजार रुपये है तो वहीं ड्यूल टोन वेरिएंट की कीमत 4.05 लाख रुपये एक्सशोरूम महाराष्ट्र है। 
 

