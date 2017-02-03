आपका शहर Close

ये बसें नहीं करेंगी प्रदूषण, टाटा मोटर्स ने अपनी नयी बसों से दुनिया को दिखाई तकनीकि पावर

Auto Desk/ Amar Ujala, Pune

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 03:55 PM IST
Tata motors launches Hybrid and electric busses

दुनिया के टॉप 10 ट्रक और बस निर्माता कंपनियों में शुमार टाटा मोटर्स ने भारत में भविष्य की तकनीकी पर ध्यान देते हुए बुधवार को पुणे स्थित प्लांट में हाइब्रिड और इलेक्ट्रिक बसों को लांच किया। इस अवसर पर टाटा मोटर्स ने स्टारबस इलेक्ट्रिक 12 मीटर, स्टार बस हाइब्रिड 12 मीटर, स्टारबस हाइब्रिड 12 मीटर को लांच करने के साथ ही क्लीन व ग्रीन सिटी बनाने के प्रयास को सार्थक करने के लिए स्मार्ट बसों की रेंज को प्रदर्शित किया। आइये आपको बताते हैं कैसी हैं भविष्य की वो बसें जिन्हें टाटा मोटर्स ने तैयार किया है।

ये बसें नहीं करेंगी प्रदूषण, टाटा मोटर्स ने अपनी नयी बसों से दुनिया को दिखाई तकनीकि पावर

Tata motors launches Hybrid and electric busses
  शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
