देश में ऑटोमेटिक कारों की मांग में अचानक इजाफा हुआ और कार कंपनियों ने लोगों की इस जरूरत को बिना कोई देरी किए पूरा भी कर दिया। आज हालात ये हैं कि नैनो जैसी एंट्री लेवल कारों में भी ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन का विकल्प मौजूद है। आइए आपको देश की उन ऑटोमेटिक कारों से रूबरू करवाते हैं जो अपने ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन के साथ लोगों का दिल जीत रही हैं।
