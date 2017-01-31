आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

ऑटोमेटिक कार खरीदनी है, तो ये हैं बेस्ट ऑप्‍शन

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:00 PM IST
best options in automatic car, List of hatchback

देश में ऑटोमेटिक कारों की मांग में अचानक इजाफा हुआ और कार कंपनियों ने लोगों की इस जरूरत को बिना कोई देरी किए पूरा भी कर दिया। आज हालात ये हैं कि नैनो जैसी एंट्री लेवल कारों में भी ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन का विकल्प मौजूद है। आइए आपको देश की उन ऑटोमेटिक कारों से रूबरू करवाते हैं जो अपने ऑटोमेटिक ट्रांसमिशन के साथ लोगों का दिल जीत रही हैं। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

best automatic car hatchback

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

ऑटोमेटिक कार खरीदनी है, तो ये हैं बेस्ट ऑप्‍शन

best options in automatic car, List of hatchback
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये बसें नहीं करेंगी प्रदूषण, टाटा मोटर्स ने अपनी नयी बसों से दुनिया को दिखाई तकनीकि पावर

Tata motors launches Hybrid and electric busses
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिना पिट गर्ल के मोटरस्पोर्ट की कल्पना अधूरी, देखें तस्वीरें

Motorsport girls are very popular around the world
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बजट है 5-6 लाख के बीच और चाहिए सेडान, तो ये हैं आपके विकल्प

you can buy the entry level sedan in between 5 to 6 lakhs
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गलती इंसान की बदनाम होती गाड़ियां, इन 6 अहम बातों पर गौर करें

Learn how to drive a High End cars before start the engine
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top