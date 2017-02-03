आपका शहर Close

ओला-उबर में करते हैं यात्रा, तो हो जाएं सावधान

अमित‌ द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:12 PM IST
Drivers are not safe in ola uber as they are driving continuously

पैसा खुदा तो नहीं पर खुदा से कम भी नहीं। यह वाक्य एक समय बहुत मशहूर हुआ था जब एक नेता स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में फंसे थे। लेकिन आजकल एक मुसीबत लोगों को अपने जाल में बुरी तरह से फंसा रही है और वो है ड्राइविंग के जरिए पैसा कमाने की लत। पिछले डेढ़-दो सालों में ओला-उबर के जरिए पैसा कमाने वालों की संख्या में बाढ़ सी आ गई है। आप जितनी ड्यूटी करोगे उतना पैसा कमाओगे। और इसके आगे लोग अपने शरीर को टॉर्चर कर रहे हैं। सड़क पर मौजूद ज्यादातर ओला-उबर के ड्राइवर मानसिक तनाव से गुजर रहे हैं और गाड़ी का खर्चा निकालने के लिए खुद का शोषण कर रहे हैं। आइए बताते हैं हम ऐसा क्यूं बोल रहे हैं। 

