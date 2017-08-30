बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन SUV/MPVs पर मिल रहा है 1.3 लाख तक का डिस्काउंट
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 07:34 AM IST
अगर आप SUV/MPV कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है। बाजार में इस वक्त कार कंपनियां ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए बंपर डिस्काउंट दे रही है। अगर आपकी पसंद एसयूवी/एमपीवी कार है तो हम आपके लिए डिस्काउंट वाली कारों की लिस्ट लाए हैं। आइए बतातें हैं किस कार पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है।
