भारत-बांग्लादेश के इस पुराने रिश्ते के पीछे है एक 'महायोद्धा' की कहानी

Harendra Singh Moral

Harendra Singh Moral, Amar Ujala

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:52 PM IST
general sam manekshaw: bangladesh war hero

भारत और बांग्लादेश मोदी और शेख हसीना के नेतृत्व में दोस्ती और सहयोग की नई ईबारत लिख रहे हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कौन था वो आदमी जिसके दम पर पाकिस्तान से अलग होकर नया मुल्क बना बांग्लादेश। वो व्यक्ति थे भारतीय सेना के जनरल 'सैम बहादुर' यानि जनरल एसएचएफ मानेकशॉ। जिनके नेतृत्व में भारत ने दुनिया का भूगोल बदलते हुए पाकिस्तान के पूर्वी हिस्से को काटकर अलग मुल्क की इबारत लिख दी। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं सैम मानेकशा से सैम बहादुर और पूर्वी पाकिस्तान से बांग्लादेश बनने के किस्से के बारे में।

field marshal manekshaw bangladesh war

भारत-बांग्लादेश के इस पुराने रिश्ते के पीछे है एक 'महायोद्धा' की कहानी

general sam manekshaw: bangladesh war hero
