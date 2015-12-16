बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत-बांग्लादेश के इस पुराने रिश्ते के पीछे है एक 'महायोद्धा' की कहानी
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:52 PM IST
भारत और बांग्लादेश मोदी और शेख हसीना के नेतृत्व में दोस्ती और सहयोग की नई ईबारत लिख रहे हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कौन था वो आदमी जिसके दम पर पाकिस्तान से अलग होकर नया मुल्क बना बांग्लादेश। वो व्यक्ति थे भारतीय सेना के जनरल 'सैम बहादुर' यानि जनरल एसएचएफ मानेकशॉ। जिनके नेतृत्व में भारत ने दुनिया का भूगोल बदलते हुए पाकिस्तान के पूर्वी हिस्से को काटकर अलग मुल्क की इबारत लिख दी। आइए हम आपको बताते हैं सैम मानेकशा से सैम बहादुर और पूर्वी पाकिस्तान से बांग्लादेश बनने के किस्से के बारे में।
