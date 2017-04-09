बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हैं वो सस्ती कारें जिनका माइलेज है शानदार
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:32 PM IST
गाड़ी कितनी भी शानदार क्यों न हो अगर उसका
माइलेज
कम है तो
ग्राहक
उसे नकार देता है। खास कर
मिड सेगमेंट
की कारों का तो यही हाल है। भारत में मिडिल क्लास का ग्राहक ऐसी कार चाहता है जिसका माइलेज ज्यादा हो। आइए बताते हैं आपको ऐसी ही कुछ कारों के बारे में जो इस सेगमेंट में देती हैं बेहतरीन माइलेज...
