टाटा का टॉप गियर, पिछड़ जाएंगी अन्य कंपनियां!

amarujala.com- written by : अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:30 PM IST
tata in top gear, its time to worry for others

टाटा के आक्रामक रवैये को देखते हुए अन्य ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों के पैरों तले जमीन खिसकनी शुरू हो गई है। अभी थोड़े दिन पहले एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में उम्मीद जताई गई थी कि टाटा साल 2020 तक देश की सबसे बड़ी पैसेंजर व्हीकल कंपनी बन जाएगी। टाटा मोटर्स के मौजूदा रवैये को देखते हुए यह बात एकदम सही होती दिख रही है। टाटा जेस्‍ट, बोल्ट, टियागो, हेक्सा और टिगोर (जो 29 मार्च को लॉन्च होने वाली है) ने टाटा की छवि को एकदम बदलकर रख दिया है। टिगोर की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग को अभी तक शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। आइए आपको टाटा की उन चार कारों से मिलवाते हैं जिसने टाटा की तरक्की में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। 

