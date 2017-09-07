नवरात्र से पहले करें ये तैयारियां, माता दुर्गा पूरी करेंगी आपकी हर मनोकामना
इस बार शारदीय नवरात्र की शुरुआत 21 सितंबर से है जो 29 सितंबर तक चलेगी। नवरात्र के दिनों में माता की पूजा करना विशेष फलदायी होती है। नौ दिनों तक चलने वाली इस पूजा में मां दुर्गा के नौ रूपों की पूजा की जाती है। मान्यता है कि माता नवरात्र के दिनों में पृथ्वी पर रहने के लिए आ जाती है। इन दिनों मां की पूजा करने वाले भक्तों की मनोकामना जरूर पूरी होती है, इसलिए नवरात्र शुरू होने से पहले कुछ विशेष तैयारी कर लेने चाहिए ताकि माता आपके घर में आएं और सुख समृद्धि लाएं।
