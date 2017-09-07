Download App
नवरात्र से पहले करें ये तैयारियां, माता दुर्गा पूरी करेंगी आपकी हर मनोकामना

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 02:01 PM IST
इस बार शारदीय नवरात्र की शुरुआत 21 सितंबर से है जो 29 सितंबर तक चलेगी। नवरात्र के दिनों में माता की पूजा करना विशेष फलदायी होती है। नौ दिनों तक चलने वाली इस पूजा में मां दुर्गा के नौ रूपों की पूजा की जाती है। मान्यता है कि माता नवरात्र के दिनों में पृथ्वी पर रहने के लिए आ जाती है। इन दिनों मां की पूजा करने वाले भक्तों की मनोकामना जरूर पूरी होती है, इसलिए नवरात्र शुरू होने से पहले कुछ विशेष तैयारी कर लेने चाहिए ताकि माता आपके घर में आएं और सुख समृद्धि लाएं।
 
पढ़ें- श्राद्ध पक्षः 15 दिनों में बन रहे हैं ये 4 शुभ योग, खरीदारी से मिलेगा लाभ

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

