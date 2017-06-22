आपका शहर Close

ऐसे लोग शादी के बाद देते हैं धोखा ! ये ग्रह होता है जिम्मेदार

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:07 AM IST
these type of man can cheat after marriage

कई बार एक्सट्रा मैरियल अफेयर होने के कारण शादीशुदा जिंदगी बर्बाद हो जाती है। शादी के बाद दूसरी तरफ आकर्षण का कारण पुरुषों की कुंडली भी होती है। कुंडली में ग्रहों के प्रभाव के कारण भी पुरुष अपनी हसंती खेलती जिंदगी को बर्बाद कर लेते हैं।

