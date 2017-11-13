Download App
नशे की लत से हैं परेशान तो इन जबरदस्त घरेलू नुस्खों की लें मदद

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:52 AM IST
नशा किसी भी तरह का हो, ये समाज में आपकी प्रतिष्ठा खराब करने का ही काम करता है। इसकी वजह से कई बार लोगों के घर तक बर्बाद हो जाते हैं। ऐसे में अगर आप भी किसी भी तरह के नशे से मुक्ति पाना चाहते हैं तो ये घरेलू उपाय आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं।  

पढ़ें- मौसम बदलते ही बंद नाक से आप भी रहते हैं परेशान तो सेब के सिरके का ये नुस्खा देगा राहत
सेब का जूस
रोजाना दिन में तीन से चार बार सेब का जूस पीने से शराब की लत छूट जाती हैं। इतना ही नहीं इस जूस की मदद से आप अफीम तक की लत से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं।    
खजूर से करें दोस्ती
शराब से पीछा छुड़ाने वालों के लिए खजूर किसी औषधि से कम नहीं है। अगर आप भी शराब छोड़ने की चाह रखते हैं तो एक गिलास पानी में कुछ खजूर घिसकर डाल दें। इस पानी को दिन में तीन से चार बार पीएं।   
करेले का रस
करेले का रस शराब छुड़ाने के लिए एक प्रभावी उपाय माना गया है। इसका रस पीने से किडनी भी दुरुस्त रहती हैं।   
इसे भी पढ़ें : बत्ती बुझने के बाद फोन का इस्तेमाल करना हो सकता है खतरनाक, छोड़ दें ये आदत
तनाव से रखें खुद को दूर
लोग अक्सर तनाव की वजह से शराब से दोस्ती कर लेते हैं। ऐसे में खुद को ज्यादा से ज्यादा व्यस्त रखने की कोशिश करें।      

