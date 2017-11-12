Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

मौसम बदलते ही बंद नाक से आप भी रहते हैं परेशान तो सेब के सिरके का ये नुस्खा देगा राहत

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:57 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/3
कई लोगों को मौसम बदलते ही सर्दी जुकाम की वजह से बंद नाक की समस्या झेलनी पड़ती है। जिसके बाद आप इस परेशानी से छुटकारा पाने के लिए कई तरह की दवाओं का सेवन करते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही होता है तो बिना किसी साइड इफेक्ट्स के साथ सेब के सिरके का ये जादुई नुस्खा आपकी मदद कर सकता है। जानिए कैसे...

पढ़ें- करीना की डायटीशियन ऋजुता दिवेकर से जानें स्मॉग से बचने का ये घरेलू नुस्खा

 
2/3
सेब का सिरका
बंद नाक खोलने के लिए सेब के सिरके का ये उपाय काफी मदद करता है। इसके लिए दो चमम्च सेब का सिरका और आधा चम्मच शहद को एक ग्लास गर्म पानी में मिलाकर सुबह उठते ही पीने से राहत मिलती है। 
3/3
नींबू और शहद
सेब के सिरके के अलावा बंद नाक खोलने के लिए एक चम्मच नींबू के रस में कुछ बूंदे शहद मिलाकर दो-तीन दिन रोजाना सुबह खाने से काफी आराम मिलता है। 

Also View

kareena kapoor dietitian rujuta diwekar recommends jaggery to beat the bad effects of smog

करीना की डायटीशियन ऋजुता दिवेकर से जानें स्मॉग से बचने का ये घरेलू नुस्खा

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
These 5 home remedies will help to treat cough caused by Smog and pollution Special story

स्मॉग से हो रहे कफ के असर को कम करेंगे ये 5 घरेलू उपाय

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

Browse By Tags

apple home remedy

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

अब पानी में मछलियों के साथ डुबकी लगाएगा ये रोबोट, जानें क्या है और खासियत

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Scientist built a small size Robot which can float with fish easily

40 की उम्र में दिखना चाहते हैं 30 के तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
if you want to look young in 40s than try these amazing fashion tips

साप्ताहिक राशिफलः इन लोगों के व्यावसायिक जीवन में हो सकता है सुधार

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
weekly rashiphal 13th november to 19th november

Most Viewed

रोजाना सोने से पहले पिएं ये जूस, बढ़ी तोंद से जल्द मिल सकता है छुटकारा

try this amazing Cucumber Home Remedy and get rid of belly fat
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कैंसर के लिए 'रामबाण' है ये चीज और दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार, जानिए कैसे?

cow milk may treat cancer disease, cancer treatment, home remedies
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जानिए 5 ऐसे घरेलू नुस्‍खे, जो आसानी से कम कर देंगे बढ़ा हुआ वजन

weight loss remedies, Natural ways to reduce weight
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

स्मॉग के असर को कम करने में कारगर साबित होंगे ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खे

These amazing home remedy protect your body from smog
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

खूबियों से भरपूर है आंवला, ये हैं इसके 5 फायदे

health benefits of amla, these are 5 important benefits
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

करीना की डायटीशियन ऋजुता दिवेकर से जानें स्मॉग से बचने का ये घरेलू नुस्खा

kareena kapoor dietitian rujuta diwekar recommends jaggery to beat the bad effects of smog
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

कुछ ऐसा वैसा खाकर हो गए हैं बीमार तो 4 घरेलू उपाय करेंगे आपकी मदद

try these 4 home remedies to treat food poisoning and stomach pain in wedding season
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

करवा चौथ स्पेशल: जानिए 4 ऐसे दमदार नुस्‍खे, जो गाढ़ा कर देंगे मेहंदी का रंग

karva chauth 2017 Try these home remedies tips to get better mehndi colour on hands
  • रविवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

ब्लड प्रेशर ज्यादा रहता है तो आजमाएं ये जबरदस्त नुस्खा,दवा लेना भूल जाएंगे

If high blood pressure troubles you alot try this tremendous remedy to cure your problem
  • मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

5 ऐसे घरेलू नुस्‍खे जो कुछ दिन में खत्म कर देंगे मोटापा

Natural way to reduce weight with the help of these mond blowing home remedies
  • बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

हर मर्द नाभि में लगाएं ये 4 चीजें, होंगे सभी तरह के फायदे

man should apply these four things on belly button and get amazing health benefits
  • शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

दर्द के साथ दांतों के कीड़ों का भी होगा सफाया, इस तरह इस्तेमाल करें सरसों का तेल

These effective oils can cure tooth decay
  • रविवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!