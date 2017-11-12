मौसम बदलते ही बंद नाक से आप भी रहते हैं परेशान तो सेब के सिरके का ये नुस्खा देगा राहत
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:57 AM IST
कई लोगों को मौसम बदलते ही सर्दी जुकाम की वजह से बंद नाक की समस्या झेलनी पड़ती है। जिसके बाद आप इस परेशानी से छुटकारा पाने के लिए कई तरह की दवाओं का सेवन करते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही होता है तो बिना किसी साइड इफेक्ट्स के साथ सेब के सिरके का ये जादुई नुस्खा आपकी मदद कर सकता है। जानिए कैसे...
पढ़ें- करीना की डायटीशियन ऋजुता दिवेकर से जानें स्मॉग से बचने का ये घरेलू नुस्खा
सेब का सिरका
बंद नाक खोलने के लिए सेब के सिरके का ये उपाय काफी मदद करता है। इसके लिए दो चमम्च सेब का सिरका और आधा चम्मच शहद को एक ग्लास गर्म पानी में मिलाकर सुबह उठते ही पीने से राहत मिलती है।
नींबू और शहद
सेब के सिरके के अलावा बंद नाक खोलने के लिए एक चम्मच नींबू के रस में कुछ बूंदे शहद मिलाकर दो-तीन दिन रोजाना सुबह खाने से काफी आराम मिलता है।
