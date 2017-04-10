आपका शहर Close

राम कपूर-साक्षी तंवर की वेब सीरीज 'कर ले तू भी मोहब्बत' का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 07:08 PM IST
Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar's Web Series 'Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat' Trailer Is Out

कर ले तू भी मोहब्बत ट्रेलर

राम कपूर और साक्षी तंवर की जोड़ी टीवी की सबसे पसंदीदा जोड़ियों में से एक है। अब ये जोड़ी एक बार फिर दर्शकों के सामने होगी। दोनों बालाजी की वेब सीरीज 'कर ले तू भी मोहब्बत' में जल्द दिखेंगे। सीरीज का ट्रेलर आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है।
सीरीज में राम कपूर ने एक सुपरस्टार का रोल निभाया है जिसे शराब की लत होती है। अपनी प्रॉब्लम को दूर करने के लिए वो एक थैरेपिस्ट की मदद लेता है। थैरेपिस्ट के रोल को सांक्षी तंवर ने निभाया है। सीरीज में ये देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि आखिर दोनों की नोकझोंक कैसे प्यार में बदलती है।

ये भी पढ़ें- दिया बाती के सूरज ने कर ली सगाई, मंगेतर पर दिया था आपत्तिजनक बयान

दोनों की जोड़ी को सीरियल 'बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं' में काफी पसंद किया गया था। सीरियल के खत्म होने के बाद फैंस की डिमांड थी कि इस जोड़ी को किसी और सीरियल में साथ लाया जाए। अब उनकी ये डिमांड पूरी हो गई है। इस सीरीज का पहला एपिसोड 16 अप्रैल को यूट्यूब पर आएगा।

