Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 07:08 PM IST
कर ले तू भी मोहब्बत ट्रेलर
राम कपूर और साक्षी तंवर की जोड़ी
टीवी
की सबसे पसंदीदा
जोड़ियों
में से एक है। अब ये जोड़ी एक बार फिर दर्शकों के सामने होगी। दोनों बालाजी की
वेब सीरीज
'कर ले तू भी मोहब्बत' में जल्द दिखेंगे। सीरीज का ट्रेलर आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है।
सीरीज में राम कपूर ने एक सुपरस्टार का रोल निभाया है जिसे शराब की लत होती है। अपनी प्रॉब्लम को दूर करने के लिए वो एक थैरेपिस्ट की मदद लेता है। थैरेपिस्ट के रोल को सांक्षी तंवर ने निभाया है। सीरीज में ये देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि आखिर दोनों की नोकझोंक कैसे प्यार में बदलती है।
ये भी पढ़ें- दिया बाती के सूरज ने कर ली सगाई, मंगेतर पर दिया था आपत्तिजनक बयान
दोनों की जोड़ी को सीरियल 'बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं' में काफी पसंद किया गया था। सीरियल के खत्म होने के बाद फैंस की डिमांड थी कि इस जोड़ी को किसी और सीरियल में साथ लाया जाए। अब उनकी ये डिमांड पूरी हो गई है। इस सीरीज का पहला एपिसोड 16 अप्रैल को यूट्यूब पर आएगा।
VIDEO
