विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट की मॉडल इरिना बनीं मां, दो हफ्ते बाद पता चला
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:35 PM IST
ब्रैडली कूपर, इरिना शायक
PC: E! Online
हॉलीवुड एक्टर
ब्रैडली कूपर और
फैशन
मॉडल इरिना शायक पेरेंट्स बन गए हैं। दोनों ने इस बाद को छुपा के रखा था और अब जा कर मीडिया में ये बात सामने आई है।
इंग्लिश एंटरटेनमेंट वेबसाइट पीपल के अनुसार इरिना ने दो हफ्ते पहले बच्चे को जन्म दिया है। ये ब्रैडली और इरिना दोनों का ही पहला बच्चा है। दोनों पिछले दो सालों से साथ हैं लेकिन उन्होंने शादी नहीं की है।
ये भी पढ़ें- इस फेमस हॉलीवुड एक्टर के साथ फिल्म मे दिख सकती हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा!
इरिना की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरें सबसे पहले तब आई थीं जब उन्होंने दिसंबर में पेरिस में हुए विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट के एनुअल फैशन शो में हिस्सा लिया था। वहां उनका बेबी बंप साफ दिखाई दे रहा था।
इरिना ने ब्रैडली से पहले पुर्तगाली फुटबॉलर क्रिस्टिआनो रोनाल्डो को 6 साल तक डेट किया है। लेकिन 2015 में दोनों ने अपनी राहें अलग कर ली थीं। उसके बाद इरिना की ऑस्कर नॉमिनेटेड एक्टर ब्रैडली के साथ डेटिंग की खबरें आई थीं। ब्रैडली इरिना से 11 साल बड़े हैं। उन्होंने साल 2006 में एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर एस्पोसिटो से शादी की थी लेकिन अगले ही साल 2007 में तलाक ले लिया था।
ये भी पढ़ें- माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी के साथ फिल्म में नजर आएंगे बॉलीवुड के ये दो एक्टर्स
