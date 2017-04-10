आपका शहर Close

विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट की मॉडल इरिना बनीं मां, दो हफ्ते बाद पता चला

आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:35 PM IST
Hollywood Actor Bradly Cooper & Russian Model Irina Shayk Become Proud Parents,

ब्रैडली कूपर, इरिना शायकPC: E! Online

हॉलीवुड एक्टर ब्रैडली कूपर और फैशन मॉडल इरिना शायक पेरेंट्स बन गए हैं। दोनों ने इस बाद को छुपा के रखा था और अब जा कर मीडिया में ये बात सामने आई है।
इंग्लिश एंटरटेनमेंट वेबसाइट पीपल के अनुसार इरिना ने दो हफ्ते पहले बच्चे को जन्म दिया है। ये ब्रैडली और इरिना दोनों का ही पहला बच्चा है। दोनों पिछले दो सालों से साथ हैं लेकिन उन्होंने शादी नहीं की है।

इरिना की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरें सबसे पहले तब आई थीं जब उन्होंने दिसंबर में पेरिस में हुए विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट के एनुअल फैशन शो में हिस्सा लिया था। वहां उनका बेबी बंप साफ दिखाई दे रहा था।

इरिना ने ब्रैडली से पहले पुर्तगाली फुटबॉलर क्रिस्टिआनो रोनाल्डो को 6 साल तक डेट किया है। लेकिन 2015 में दोनों ने अपनी राहें अलग कर ली थीं। उसके बाद इरिना की ऑस्कर नॉमिनेटेड एक्टर ब्रैडली के साथ डेटिंग की खबरें आई थीं। ब्रैडली इरिना से 11 साल बड़े हैं। उन्होंने साल 2006 में एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर एस्पोसिटो से शादी की थी लेकिन अगले ही साल 2007 में तलाक ले लिया था।

