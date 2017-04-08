बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस फेमस हॉलीवुड एक्टर के साथ फिल्म मे दिख सकती हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा!
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:17 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
के आज कल अच्छे दिन चल रहे हैं। उनकी प्रोडक्शन कंपनी की पहली फिल्म 'वेंटीलेटर' को 64वें
नेशनल अवॉर्ड्स
में तीन कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले। अब सुनने में आ रहा है कि
प्रियंका
हॉलीवुड एक्टर टॉम क्रूज की आने वाली फिल्म में दिखाई दे सकती हैं।
टॉम क्रूज इस वक्त पेरिस में अपनी फिल्म 'मिशन इम्पॉसिबल' सीरीज के छठे पार्ट की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। एक वेबसाइट के अनुसार हॉलीवुड में ये चर्चा जोरों पर है कि प्रियंका को इस फिल्म के लिए साइन किया जा सकता है। टॉम क्रूज को फिल्म का कुछ पार्ट शूट करने भारत आना है और मेकर्स चाहते हैं कि प्रियंका इस शूट का हिस्सा बनें। लेकिन प्रियंका का अमेरिका में बिजी शिड्यूल है। उनके टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' का भी अगला सीजन जल्द ही शुरू होने वाला है। प्रियंका अपनी पहली हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'बेवॉच' के प्रमोशन में भी व्यस्त होने वाली हैं। ऐसे में प्रियंका इस फिल्म के लिए समय निकाल पाती हैं या नहीं, ये देखना होगा।
वैसे प्रियंका अगर टॉम क्रूज के साथ फिल्म साइन करती हैं तो उनके फैंस के लिए इससे बड़ी खुशखबरी नहीं होगी। प्रियंका इंडिया की पसंदीदा 'देसी गर्ल' तो हैं ही, अमेरिका में भी उन्हें काफी प्यार मिलता है। उनके शो 'क्वांटिको' को हर जगह काफी पसंद किया जाता है।
