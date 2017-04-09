बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'Hi Blitz' के कवर पर दिखा अरोड़ा सिस्टर्स का हॉट अवतार
{"_id":"58e9dea24f1c1bac2b5b4c4c","slug":"malaika-arora-and-amrita-arora-photoshoot-for-high-blitz-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'Hi Blitz' \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:13 PM IST
मलाइका अरोड़ा और उनकी बहन अमृता अरोड़ा ने एक
मैग्जीन
के लिए
फोटोशूट
करवाया है। 'हाई ब्लिट्ज' के कवर पेज पर दोनों बहनें बेहद
हॉट
लग रही हैं। इन्होंने इस मैग्जीन के मार्च-अप्रैल एडिशन के लिए ये फोटोशूट करवाया है।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
