kavya kavya

मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर से, इसकी कमाई और संपत्ति उड़ा देगी होश

Written by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:13 PM IST
Mark Wahlberg world highest paid actor, Forbes world highest paid actors 2017

मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर मार्क वाह्ल्बर्ग से। हाल ही में फोर्ब्स ने सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले दुनियाभर के एक्टरों की एक लिस्ट जारी की और इसमें मार्क पहले नंबर पर हैं। मार्क ने डॉन जॉनसन, शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार जैसे स्टार्स को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

Your Story has been saved!