मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर से, इसकी कमाई और संपत्ति उड़ा देगी होश
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:13 PM IST
मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर मार्क वाह्ल्बर्ग से। हाल ही में फोर्ब्स ने सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले दुनियाभर के एक्टरों की एक लिस्ट जारी की और इसमें मार्क पहले नंबर पर हैं। मार्क ने डॉन जॉनसन, शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार जैसे स्टार्स को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।
पढ़ें - अपने जमाने में खूब हिट रहे थे ये चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट, अब दिखते हैं ऐसे
