सुनील ने सलमान से कहा, 'जग घूमया थारे जैसा ना कोई'

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 07:26 PM IST
सुनील ग्रोवर

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान इन दिनों फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' को लेकर चर्चा में बने हुए हैं। वो इसके प्रमोशन में कोई भी कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैॆ। शनिवार रात कॉमेडियन सुनील ग्रोवर के साथ सलमान 'सुपरनाइट विद ट्यूबलाइट' शो में नजर आए। इसमें वो और उनके भाई सोहेल खान सुनील की कॉमेडी पर जमकर हंसे।
शो में सुनील अपने फेमस किरदार डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी के रूप में तो दिखे ही साथ में उन्होंने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' के अमिताभ बच्चन का भी किरदार निभाया। इसके बाद सलमान ने एक इंटरव्यू में सुनील की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा, 'वो एक डॉक्टर के रूप में आए थे। सुनील कोई कॉमेडी नहीं कर रहे थे, वो बस अपना रोल निभा रहे थे। इसके बाद सुनील मिस्टर बच्चन के रूप में आए। मुझे और सोहेल को ऐसा लगा जैसे कि हम मिस्टर बच्चन के सामने ही बैठे हैं।'

इस पर सुनील ने भी सलमान को धन्यवाद किया और ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे लगता है कि ये एक सपना है। ये सच नहीं है और हो भी नहीं सकता। मेरी आंखों में आंसू हैं जबकि मैं सपना देख रहा हूं। जग घूमया थारे जैसा ना कोई।'

बता दें कि ये शो रविवार को टेलीकास्ट किया जाना था लेकिन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के चलते इसे एक दिन पहले ही टेलीकास्ट कर दिया गया। इसके बाद भी बताया जा रहा है कि ये शो कुछ खास धमाल नहीं मचा पाया।
